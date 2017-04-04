Edgewell Personal Care appoints Colin Hutchison as COO

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC -0.1% ) announced that Colin Hutchison, Vice President of Commercial International (OTCQX:CIBEY), has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer, effective April 4.

Mr. Hutchison will report directly to David Hatfield, Chairman, CEO and President of the company.

"We are very pleased to appoint Colin to the newly-created role of COO," said Mr. Hatfield. "His leadership over the years has been instrumental in Edgewell's development and growth, and I'm confident that he is the right person to step into this new role and ensure the Company operates with the utmost effectiveness. With Colin taking on this new role, I will be able to focus even more of my energy on our corporate growth strategies and initiatives. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Colin so we can deliver enhanced shareholder value by operating efficiently, innovating and driving growth across our portfolio."

