Peabody Energy lower in NYSE return, lagging other coal names

Peabody Energy's (BTU -3.3% ) NYSE debut after exiting Chapter 11 bankruptcy isn't going so well, with shares down more than 3%, but the bigger point is that the company is back after nearly a year in bankruptcy.

BTU, which produces more tons of coal than any other U.S. miner, returns with ~25% of its old debt levels and plans to focus on the thermal coal used by power plants which it can extract from mines in Wyoming and Australia that analysts rank among the world’s lowest-cost operations.