Analysts defend NewLink's indoximod data as shares slump 19%

Bullish analysts rush in to defend their Buy ratings on NewLink Genetics (NLNK -19.2% ) in the midst of a sell-off stoked by less-than-impressive data on IDO inhibitor indoximod.

SunTrust's Peter Lawson: Data in larger group of patients compared Incyte's data on IDO inhibitor epacadostat. NLNK's (combo) reported response rate "looks more comparable" to epacadostat when ocular melanoma excluded. Reiterated Buy rating with a $30 (59% upside) price target.

Cantor Fitzgerald's Mara Goldstein: Data "looks competitive" on responses as well as disease control rates. Profile of NLNK's Roche-partnered GDC-0919 may be raised on the basis of today's data. Rating: Buy.

Stifel Nicolaus' Stephen Willey: "Incrementally positive" after combo data. Recommends "buy on weakness" ahead of GDC-0919 data. Rating: Buy with $26 (40% upside) price target.

Source: Bloomberg