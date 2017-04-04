Mall stocks slide after more weak trend pop up

The mall sector is seeing some selling pressure after Urban Outfitters updates on Q1 sales and Citi issues a harsh downgrade on L Brands.
Also in the mix, the latest report from The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs on weekly chain store sales showed a 1.7% decline (0.3% Y/Y).
Decliners include Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -4.3%), Ascena Retail Group (ASNA -3.5%), New York Company (NWY -5.9%), Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT -2.5%), Gap (GPS -2.1%), Christopher & Banks (CBK -3.5%), Nordstrom (JWN -2.6%), DSW (DSW -2.3%), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO -2.7%), Express (EXPR -2.6%), Kohl's (KSS -3.9%), Macy's (M -2.9%) and Sears Holdings (SHLD -1.5%).
