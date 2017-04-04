Dynatronics completes acquisition of Hausmann Industries

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT +1.8% ) announced that it successfully closed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Hausmann Industries. The signing of this transaction was announced on Mar. 22, 2017.

The company expects the financial contribution of Hausmann to be material during the coming 12 months. Further information will be provided in Q3 earnings call.

"The addition of Hausmann strengthens our position in the physical therapy and athletic training space," said Kelvyn Cullimore, Jr., Dynatronics' Chairman and CEO. "We believe the combined business will create value for both our investors and the customers we serve."