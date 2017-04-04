Anglo American eyes potential Peru copper expansion next year

Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) could begin to expand copper capacity starting in Peru in 2018 but only after a decision has been made near year's end on restoring dividends, Hennie Faul, the head of Anglo's copper division tells Reuters.

The first expansion project would be at Quellaveco in Peru, where all permits have been approved and the project of up to 225K metric tons/year could be executed by the end of 2018.

Expansion is six or more years away at Anglo's main copper interests in Chile, the Los Bronces and Collahuasi mines, Faul says; At Los Bronces, Faul seesw roughly stable production after a 24% drop to 307.2K tons last year because of severe weather and what Anglo said was illegal industrial action by contractors.