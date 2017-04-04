Argus expects slowing growth at Nike

Argus takes a bit of a breather on Nike (NKE -0.6% ), downgrading the Swoosh to a Hold rating after having it set at Buy.

"We expect Nike’s revenue and EPS growth to slow over the next 12 months, driven by competition from Adidas and HOLD-rated Under Armour," writes analyst John Staszak.

"If Nike is able to sustain or improve current revenue trends, or improve futures orders significantly, we would consider an upgrade," he adds.

Wall Street ratings scorecard on Nike: 23 Buys, 13 Holds, 1 Sell (Hong Kong-based CLSA).