Airbus seeks to squeeze another 80 seats into A380 superjumbo

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) says it is making various proposals to accommodate more than 80 additional seats on its A380 superjumbo, as it seeks to enhance the flagship jet’s economic credentials after a struggle to win orders in recent years.

The potential changes include removing an upper-deck stowage area to add 10 business-class seats, re-positioning the main staircase for 20 more premium and economy berths, and moving to an 11-abreast layout on the main deck to accommodate 23 extra people in coach; the A380 now typically seats ~550 passengers on two decks in a three-class layout.

Airbus says it is "adapting the aircraft to meet evolving market needs."