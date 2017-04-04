FleetCor -5% as Citron Research comes out negative

FleetCor Technologies (FLT -4.6%) after Citron Research issues a bearish report that says the company's stock price should sink to $100 "as the truth... becomes more apparent to regulators and its customers."
FLT is "a predatory company by design, whose core strategy is to methodically rip off its customers, using business practices and fees that are designed to deceive," according to the report.
Citron says competitor WEX (WEX -1.2%), which has a broader distribution gas station network, has customer fees that are only 12% of revenue, compared to FLT's fees which are a "staggering" 56% of revenue.