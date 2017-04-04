BlackRock declares monthly distribution on Funds

|About: BlackRock Science and Te... (BST)|By:, SA News Editor

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) - of $0.1000.

BlackRock Build America Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) - of $0.1318.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) - of $0.0583.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) - of $0.0650.

BlackRock Defined Opportunity Credit Trust (NYSE:BHL) - of $0.0510.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) - of $0.1167.

BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) - of $0.0265.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) - of $0.0870.

Payable Apr 28; for shareholders of record Apr. 13; ex-div Apr. 11.

Press Release