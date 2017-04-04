Solar stocks rise on report Trump considering carbon tax to raise revenue

First Solar (FSLR +2.7%) and other solar stocks pop higher following a Washington Post article saying the Trump administration is seriously considering a carbon tax among possible ways of increasing revenue as earlier talk of a border adjustment tax faces political challenges.
The White House also is looking at a value-added tax as part of a broader tax reform as the next major battleground for implementing its agenda.
A carbon tax and value-added tax long have been favored among economists as revenue raising tools but have drawn skepticism from Republicans.
Other solar stocks are mostly higher: SPWR +4.3%, CSIQ +2.3%, YGE +18%, JKS +1.1%, SOL +7.5%, ENPH +0.7%, JASO +0.6%, RGSE +1.4%, RUN -0.5%.
ETFs: XLE, XLU, TAN, VDE, ERX, OIH, UTG, IDU, VPU, ERY, DIG, DUG, BGR, GUT, IYE, BUI, FENY, FIF, PXJ, RYE, FUTY, RYU, UPW, DDG, FXN, FXU, CRAK
Now read: First Solar: Stay Away »