Liberty Interactive simplifies structure with General Communication deal

A Liberty Interactive (QVCA +2.4% ) deal to buy General Communication (GNCMA +62% ) will mean benefits as Liberty Interactive loses its historical tracking stock discount, and narrow Liberty Ventures' (LVNTA +10% ) NAV discount, analysts say.

Liberty will pay $32.50 in stock to General Communication shareholders, a 58% premium to yesterday's close. That's $27.50/share for shares of the combined GCI Liberty, and $5 in new Series A preferred shares (based on Liberty Ventures reference price of $43.65).

GCI Liberty should trade at a lower discount to NAV than current assets do, since it will run as an operating company with a more straightforward capital structure, says Evercore's James Ratcliffe. It also paves the way to consolidate Liberty's stake in Charter Communications (CHTR +1.3% ) by combining the new company with Charter.

Meanwhile, QVCA will be converted to a regular asset-backed stock, “very helpful for broadening the base of investors who can look at it," says FBR's Barton Crockett, along with losing a tracking-stock discount.

Other possible beneficiaries from a simpler Liberty structure? Liberty Sirius (LSXMA +1.4% ), Liberty Formula One (FWONA +0.7% ). LBTYA +0.6% .

Source: Bloomberg