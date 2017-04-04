Pembina Pipeline +2% after hiking distribution, provides updated outlook

Pembina Pipeline (PBA +2% ) posts solid gains after late yesterday raising its monthly distribution by 6.25% to C$0.17/share.

PBA also disclosed plans for a $75M expansion of its Fox Creek and Namao pump stations in Alberta as well as a new, 95-km pipeline connecting Lator to the Fox Creek station and costing ~$250M.

The upcoming projects are expected to expand capacity between Fox Creek and Namao by 180K bbl/day while the new pipeline will provide 260K bbl/day in capacity for the Montney and Deep Basin resource plays.

PBA expects 2018 adjusted EBITDA of C$1.8B-C$1.9B, consistent with its prior commitment of delivering C$600M-C$950M of incremental fee-for-service EBITDA from Q2 capital projects which enter service in 2016-17.