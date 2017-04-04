Hotel REIT investors mull vetting rules

At issue is the effect on tourism and corporate travel from new vetting rules being considered by the Trump administration in which those looking to come to the U.S. could be forced to hand over their cell phones and social-media passwords.
While corporate travelers are likely to put up with the hassle, tourists might think differently, says Canaccord's Ryan Meliker.
Those lodging REITs most at risk would be the ones with heavy exposure in gateway cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Miami. LaSalle Hotel (LHO +1.1%), Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB +0.3%), and DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) come to mind.