BMW, Allstate join advertisers pulling out of Fox's O'Reilly show

A small but growing set of companies is pulling advertising from The O'Reilly Factor program on Fox News (FOX -1.1% , FOXA -1% ), in more fallout from revelations that host Bill O'Reilly and the network settled with five women over claims he sexually harassed them.

BMW and Allstate have joined the list, along with Mercedes-Benz, Sanofi, Constant Contact, T. Rowe Price and men's clothing firm Untuckit (one of the show's biggest advertisers). GlaxoSmithKline and Ainsworth Pet Nutrition are said to be out as well.

That leaves dozens more key brands still advertising on O'Reilly's show for the moment.

But Mercedes-Benz bought an estimated $266,477 worth of ads over the past 30 days (tenth most), and Untuckit spent $365,556 in that period and $1.36M last year.