Early-stage data on Corvus' lead product candidate spooks investors, shares plummet 50%

Thinly traded micro cap Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS -50.2% ) got roughed up today after it announced interim data on lead product candidate CPI-444.

Preliminary results from a Phase 1/1b clinical trial assessing CPI-444 as monotherapy and in combination with atezolizumab (Roche's Tecentriq) in patients with a range of advanced solid tumors clearly fell short of investors' expectations. The data were presented today at the American Association for Cancer Research in Washington, DC.

Overall disease control rates (DCR) (complete responders, partial responders, those with stable disease) for CPI-444 alone and for the combination were 28% and 39%, respectively. DCRs for anti-PD-L1-naive patients and those resistant to anti-PD-L1 therapy in the two treatment cohorts were 45%, 28% and 30%, 46%, respectively.

On the safety front, no Grade 3 (serious) or Grade 4 (life-threatening) adverse events were observed with single agent CPI-444. The most common grade 1 or 2 adverse events were nausea (13%), pruritis (9%) and fatigue, fever, decreased appetite (each 7%). In the combination groups, three serious adverse events in two patients were reported: one with Grade 3 Coombs-positive autoimmune hemolytic anemia and one with Grade 4 aseptic autoimmune meningoencephalitis and thrombocytopenia. Both resolved when treatment was discontinued.