United Technologies added to US 1 List at BofA Merrill Lynch

United Technologies (UTX +1% ) is added to the US 1 List at BofA Merrill Lynch, as it maintains its Buy rating and $130 price target, seeing 2017 as the stock's trough in segment operating margins as headwinds begin to ease after the stock's lackluster YTD performance.

Lynch notes that 2017 is a challenging year for Otis as the company invests more money on R&D to upgrade its product portfolio, but as incremental R&D tapers off and the OE market normalizes, the firm sees Otis margins improving to 17.8% in 2018 from an expected 17.0% in 2017.

The firm likes UTX’s "balanced growth, end-market exposure, op leverage and execution," as well as strong market positions in both aerospace and defense and global infrastructure and a conservative balance sheet with strong free cash flow conversion that allows for continued share buybacks and M&A.