Another blow to sell-side as BlackRock cuts back

via Trevor Hunnicutt and Olivia Oran at Reuters

The world's largest asset manager over the last two years slashed the amount it paid out to Wall Street firms for research by more than half for its largest mutual fund (Global Allocation Fund MCLOX).

The same pattern is being seen at other big BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) funds, according to the story.

It's another blow for the already struggling sell-side research model, which recently has seen CLSA cut its U.S. research staff and FBR as well.

That equities revenue (down 13% across Wall Street last year) isn't coming back, says consulting firm Oliver Wyman, noting the rise of technology in executing trades and picking stocks.

