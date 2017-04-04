Stocks edge higher, as investors wait out key events

Stocks eked out slim gains in another sluggish session, as investors remain reluctant to make new bets ahead of a key events this week, including minutes from the Fed’s March meeting due Wednesday, Friday’s U.S. jobs report and the Trump-Xi meeting this Thursday and Friday.

Much of the Dow's 39-point gain came from a 2% jump in Caterpillar, which was added to the Goldman Sachs Conviction Buy list.

“We’re returning to more of a muddled-up market, like we had before the election,” says Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt in Atlanta, who adds that major indexes likely will trade sideways without progress on hoped-for policies from the Trump administration.

The energy sector (+0.7%) topped today's leaderboard after U.S. crude oil gained 1.5% to finish pit trade at $50.99/bbl, marks the commodity's highest level in nearly a month.

Consumer staples (+0.3%), industrials (+0.3%) and tech (+0.2%) also outpaced the broader market, while financials (-0.2%) and consumer discretionary (-0.1%) lagged.

U.S. Treasury prices finished modestly lower, with the benchmark 10-year yield closing 3 bps higher at 2.35%.