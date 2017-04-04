FTC, Amazon.com drop appeals over in-app purchase refunds case

Amazon.com (AMZN +1.7% ) and the Federal Trade Commission have agreed to drop appeals in an case over refunds for children's in-app purchases.

That paves the way toward more than $70M in refunds, the FTC says. The case hinged on whether Amazon.com got parents' permission for charges made through software from Amazon's app store.

A mixed ruling led to both parties appealing the case, but now with a deal in place, refunds can begin.

Previously: Google bull heads to sidelines on Amazon worries (Apr. 04 2017)