ChemChina wins U.S. approval for Syngenta takeover

ChemChina wins U.S. antitrust approval for its takeover of Syngenta (NYSE:SYT), bringing China's largest foreign acquisition a major step closer to an expected June closing.

The FTC says the companies agreed to divest three types of pesticides in order to settle charges that the proposed merger would harm competition in several U.S. markets.

The European Union has an April 18 deadline to end its review of concerns that the deal might lead to higher prices and reduced choice for crop protection products sold to farmers.