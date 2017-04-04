Rockwell Collins, Embraer to combine products for defense sales

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) and Brazilian plane maker Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) agree to work on integrating their remote sensing, targeting and communications portfolios for joint defense sales.

The head of ERJ's defense division says the partnership eventually could lead to shared development of new technologies, but for now the companies aim to combine existing products to offer more complete defense offerings.

One outlet for the new partnership could be the Brazilian government's SISFRON program, which is aimed at securing long stretches of the country's remote 10.5K-mile border against arms and drug trafficking.