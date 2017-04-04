NextEra's Florida Power & Light plans 1.5 GW more solar by 2023

NextEra Energy's (NYSE:NEE) Florida Power & Light unit says it plans to add 1.5 GW of new solar across Florida over the next seven years, adding to the 600 MW it expects to have online by early 2018 and 335 MW already operational, totaling nearly 2.1 GW of solar in service across the state.

FPL also says it reached a preliminary agreement to close the St. Johns River Power Park, a coal-fired power plant in Jacksonville, Fla.

FPL projects that solar will outpace oil and coal combined as a percentage of the company's energy mix within three years.