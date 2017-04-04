Cisco: Arista's redesigns not enough to get clear of patent

In a blog update to its ongoing fight with Arista Networks (ANET +1.2% ), Cisco Systems' (CSCO +0.4% ) Mark Chandler says that with opening statements for an ITC hearing beginning, Arista's moves to redesign its products aren't enough to avoid infringement.

That comes after ITC staffers are recommending a judge rule non-infringement on the redesigned products, Bloomberg reports.

Arista got a lift in December when a jury ruled it hadn't infringed Cisco's patent on a command-line interface used to manage switches.

"We believe that the changes made in Arista’s redesign were insignificant, and that their switches continue to rely on the teaching of Cisco’s patent for the operation of their switches," Chandler writes. "We intend to present evidence to that effect in the enforcement proceeding."

An administrative law judge is set to issue a decision on June 20, with the ITC issuing a final decision by Sept. 20.