Panera Bread +13% as Bloomberg reports JAB Holding in M&A talks

Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) +13.1% AH following a Bloomberg bulletin that privately held JAB Holding is in advanced talks to acquire the chain.

A Bloomberg report yesterday suggested PNRA was exploring strategic options, including a potential sale, and listed JAB as a potential suitor along with the likes of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ); speculation also includes McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR).

Update: Bloomberg reports that a deal could be announced as soon as this week, although no final agreement has been reached.

“JAB’s strategy of rolling up coffee and bakery chains [Keurig, Einstein Bakery, Caribou] - and its willingness to pay a premium to do so - would be consistent with a Panera acquisition,” says Bernstein analyst Sara Senatore.