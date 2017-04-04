NCAA basketball pushes CBS to another ratings win

CBS (CBS +0.5% ) ruled the ratings roost again last week, with a big assist again from March Madness.

The NCAA basketball tournament helped push the network to an average of 9.7M prime-time viewers, well ahead of second-place NBC (CMCSA +0.6% ) with 5.3M. Trailing those two were ABC (DIS -0.1% ), with 4.4M on average, Fox (FOX -1.1% , FOXA -1.2% ) with 2.7M and Univision (Pending:UVN) with 1.5M.

Basketball made up the top two individual programs (Oregon vs. North Carolina drew 18.83M viewers, while the network's studio show drew 16.03M), but other CBS hits made their mark: NCIS at No. 3 with 14.35M, The Big Bang Theory at No. 4 with 12.78M; The ACM Awards at No. 7 with 10.91M and Bull at No. 8 with 10.9M.

Cracking the top 10 from other networks: The Walking Dead (AMCX +1.8% ), No. 5 with 11.31M; Dancing with the Stars (NYSE:DIS), No. 6 with 11.12M; and a pair of showings of The Voice (NASDAQ:CMCSA) at 9 and 10 with 10.56M and 10.22M respectively.