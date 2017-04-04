Unilife -66% on dire financial warning

Unilife (NASDAQ:UNIS) -66.4% AH, hitting new all-time lows, after warning that it lacks the cash to fund operations past this week without falling below minimum cash and restricted cash balance requirements under its debt facilities.

UNIS says it received notice last week from a key customer for wearable injectors that a program with the company would be placed on hold; given the importance of the program, UNIS says a delay may hurt its ability to obtain financing.

UNIS says it is exploring bridge financing alternatives, but such financing likely would take the form of debtor-in-possession financing in connection with Chapter 11 proceedings.