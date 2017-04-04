Reuters: Gurnet Point Capital nears deal to acquire drugmaker Innocoll

Drugmaker Innocoll Holdings (NASDAQ:INNL) +57.7% AH following a 42% surge in regular trade, as Reuters reports the company is in M&A talks with P-E firm Gurnet Point Capital.

Gurnet's offer includes a cash component and a performance-based payment that could greatly enhance the value of the transaction if certain milestones are reached, according to the report, which also says a deal could be reached as soon as this week.

A deal would add INNL's suite of collagen-based medicines to Gurnet Point's portfolio of life science businesses.