More management shake-up at McDonald's

via Julie Jargon at the WSJ

Deborah Wahl, the head of U.S. marketing for McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) for the last three years, is to be replaced by Morgan Flatley, who most recently was chief marketing officer of Global Nutrition at PepsiCo.

Also out at McDonald's are Lance Richards, head of U.S. menu, and Julia Vander Ploeg, head of U.S. digital. Richards is to be replaced by former Starbucks VP Linda VanGosen, and Vander Ploeg by Farhan Siddiqi, who was most recently VP of global digital experience at McDonald's.

It's the latest in a series of moves by CEO Steve Easterbrook as the company looks to embrace its identity as an affordable fast food restaurant, rather than chasing Chipotle types.