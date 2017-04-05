Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) initiated with Outperform rating and $20 (178% upside) price target by Cowen and Company.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) initiated with a Hold rating and $166 (0% upside) price target by Deutsche Bank.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) initiated with a Buy rating and $172 (14% upside) price target by Deutsche Bank.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) initiated with a Hold rating and $216 (2% upside) price target by Deutsche Bank.

United Health (NYSE:UNH) initiated with a Buy rating and $183 (11% upside) price target by Deutsche Bank.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) initiated with Hold rating and $11 (27% upside) price target by Deutsche Bank.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) upgraded to Buy with a $45 (55% upside) price target by SunTrust.

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) upgraded to Outperform with a $38 (19% upside) price target by Cowen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) downgraded to Hold with a $180 (10% upside) price target by Jefferies.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) downgraded to Market Perform with a $77 (3% upside) price target by Cowen.