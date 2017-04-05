PayPal and Visa extend payments partnership to Asia Pacific

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Visa (NYSE:V) announce an extension to their U.S. partnership in Asia Pacific.

The companies says they will collaborate to accelerate the adoption of secure, reliable and convenient digital and mobile payments for consumers and merchants in markets throughout the region.

The agreement is an extension of the strategic partnership between PayPal and Visa in the U.S. announced last year.

"Visa and PayPal are aligning our businesses to bring best in class payment services to the entire ecosystem," says Visa exec Chris Clark.

Source: Press Release