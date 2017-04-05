Futures flat ahead of Fed minutes

U.S. stock index futures are little changed as traders await the release of minutes from the Fed's last meeting at 2 p.m. ET.

The minutes "are likely to be a non-event, considering the Street has had several weeks to react to the dot plot, statement and numerous comments from Fed officials since the meeting," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

Oil is up 0.9% at $51.50/bbl, gold is 0.3% lower at $1255/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 bps to 2.36%.

