EdR: UK leasing going slower than anticipated

The company's same-community leasing portfolio is currently 120 basis points ahead of the prior year with 72.3% of the beds preleased. This, however, excludes the University of Kentucky (5.7K beds) where efforts by the University to attract 2nd-4th-year students to live on campus is going slower than hoped.

EDR is now forecasting fall 2017 opening occupancy there of just 95% vs. 99% in 2016. The same-community rental revenue growth projection is cut by 100 basis points.

Full-year core FFO guidance nevertheless is reaffirmed at $1.90-$2.00 per share.