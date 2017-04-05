RedHill nabs exclusive U.S. rights to EnteraGram; shares ahead 3% premarket

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) inks an agreement with privately held Entera Health for the exclusive U.S. rights to EnteraGram, a medical food for the dietary management of chronic diarrhea and loose stools that is administered under medical supervision. It currently generates over $5M in annual sales.

EnteraGram is a serum-derived bovine immunoglobulin/protein isolate that restores gut balance.

Under the terms of the agreement, RedHill will pay Entera tiered royalties on net sales of EnteraGram. It will also receive certain U.S. rights to dicyclomine hydrochloride oral solution, an antispasmodic and anticholinergic agent for the treatment of functional bowel/irritable bowel syndrome.

Chief Business Officer Guy Goldberg says, "We look forward to initiating the promotion of Donnatal®4 and EnteraGam® in mid-2017. We are currently in advanced stages of building RedHill’s commercial operations in the U.S. and are excited to complement our product portfolio with a second commercial product geared towards gastroenterologists. We would like to thank our new partners at Entera Health and look forward to a successful long-term partnership.”