Mazor Robotics Q1 top-line expected to be ~$11.5M; receives purchase orders for six Mazor X Systems

Mazor Robotics (MZOR) announces that driven by the strength in Mazor X system sales and increased procedure volume, the Company expects to report record Q1 revenue of ~$11.5M and received purchase orders for six Mazor X systems in the U.S. In addition, it received a purchase order for a Renaissance brain module upgrade in the international market.

Mazor ended Q1 with a backlog of 14 Mazor X systems and the Company expects to deliver these systems in 2017. Q1 results are expected to be released in May.