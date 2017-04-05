Melco Resorts & Entertainment drops Hard Rock brand

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MPEL) announces that it will drop the Hard Rock brand from its City of Dreams casino.

The company plans to operate the hotel under the name "The Countdown" from July 2017 to March 31, 2018.

"The Hotel will feature a countdown clock timed to the unveiling of a new phase of development of City of Dreams, set to become the most stylish and exclusive resort in Macau," reads the Melco statement.

Reminder: Melco's stock symbol will change to MLCO on or about April 6.

Previously: Name change approved for Melco (March 29)