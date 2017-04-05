Boeing sets up VC arm

It's part of a broader push to capture technology that includes innovations that could be used beyond its core aerospace and defense sectors.

Steve Nordlund, who will head Boeing HorizonX, acknowledged the company was responding to moves in the marketplace but said it wasn’t playing catch-up. "The big difference is we're moving this entire effort to the enterprise level," he said.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) also announced two minority investments in Upskill, a software provider for augmented reality wearables, and Zunum Aero, which is developing electric aircraft propulsion systems.