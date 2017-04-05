KVH receives $3.5M order for TACNAV tactical navigation systems

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) received a $3.5M order for its TACNAV tactical navigation systems for use by an international military customer.

Revenue from this order is expected to begin in the Q3 and conclude in 2018.

“KVH’s TACNAV tactical navigation solution provides precision navigation as well as coordination of military vehicles in critical situations,” says Dan Conway, executive vice president of KVH’s inertial navigation group. “The system serves as a crucial resource for navigation and battle management, and as a backup in GPS-denied environments, keeping soldiers safe and out of harm’s way wherever they travel. This new order reaffirms the value of KVH’s TACNAV.

Press Release