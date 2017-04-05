Delay in start of Concert Pharma's mid-stage study of CTP-543 sinks shares, down 8% premarket

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) is down 8% premarket, albeit on only 890 shares, in response to its announcement of a delay in initiating its Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating CTP-543 in alopecia areata (autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss). The study was supposed to start this quarter.

The problem apparently relates to the appearance of the tablets that will be used in the trial. The company says it is working to address the issue and expects the study to commence this year. Top-line data should be available in Q1 2018.