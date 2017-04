BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) announces that it will invest $10M in a Silicon Valley startup called Autotech Ventures.

The company is making the investment to help it keep pace with developments with electrified and autonomous vehicles.

"By being connected to this group, we limit the chance of us ever being surprised one day, and waking up one day to find one of our products has become obsolete by some crazy new invention we were never expecting," BorgWarner CEO James Verrier tells Automotive News.

BorgWarner press release