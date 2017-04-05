FDA OK with single pivotal study to support NDA for Corbus Pharma's anabasum; shares ahead 9% premarket

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (NASDAQ:CRBP) is up 9% premarket on higher-than-normal volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has agreed that one Phase 3 clinical trial assessing anabasum (Resunab) for the treatment of diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis will be sufficient to support a New Drug Application (NDA). Enrollment should commence in Q4.

Resunab, also in development for cystic fibrosis and dermatomyositis, is an oral synthetic endocannabinoid-mimetic that preferentially binds to the cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) expressed on activated immune cells and fibroblasts. Activating CB2 triggers biochemical pathways that halt fibrosis and inflammation.