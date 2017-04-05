Monsanto +1.6% after FQ2 beat; sees ful-year EPS at high end of guidance

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) +1.6% premarket after reporting solid FQ2 earnings and revenue beats, amid signs that U.S. farmers are preparing to sow a record acreage with soybeans this year.

MON says FQ2 corn seed and traits sales totaled $2.9B vs. analyst consensus of $2.73B, and soybean seed and traits sales were $862M vs. $857M consensus.

MON also forecasts FY 2017 EPS at the high end of previously announced guidance of $4.50-$4.90, which would beat analyst consensus $4.76.

Total corn, soybean and cotton acreage in the U.S. is projected to rise by 2.2% this year, which is positive for MON, Susquehanna analysts say.

MON says it continues to work toward completion of its merger with Bayer by the end of calendar year 2017.