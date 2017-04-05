Deutsche comments on industrial names

Market expectations are very high amid improvements in the industrial economy, Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole DeBlase writes in a note. She predicts:

CAT, URI, AGCO, WBC and CNHI will beat expectations in the upcoming earnings season.

"Greatest probability" of guidance raise for CAT and OSK; sees probability of guidance cut for MTW. CMI, MTW and TEX will miss estimates and OSK, PCAR and ALSN results to be in line.

"Most expect widespread beats/raises this quarter, particularly for names exposed to N.A. Class 8 truck/construction; "while we are equally optimistic about 1Q trends, we are not convinced that share prices will follow."