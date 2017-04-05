New Relic +4.1% on Street positivity for early Q4 numbers

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) is up 4.1% premarket after posting preliminary results for its Q4 that forecast record deferred revenue and an eventual break-even on operations at the end of next fiscal year.

The company sees Q4 revenues of $73M-$73.1M, up from previous guidance for $70.3M-$71.3M.

Cowen's J. Derrick Wood expects favorable tailwinds for the company, including growing traction from its new Server product as well as rising demand for APM tools, and boosts his target to $47 from $44, implying 27% upside.

The company said that its president and head of sales, Hilarie Koplow-McAdams, would retire in mid-June, and that Q4 saw its largest-ever transaction: a three-year, $24M contract value agreement with an existing Fortune 100 customer who would deploy the full platform.

Goldman Sachs' Jesse Hulsing notes Koplow-McAdams' departure adds some execution risk, but says the big deal as a positive data point in a key point of debate on New Relic (enterprise momentum) and boosts the firm's target to $35 from $33 (New Relic closed at $37.06 yesterday).