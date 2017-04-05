Sotheby's updates on Hong Kong sales

Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) reports that its Spring 2017 Hong Kong auctions brought in $406.1M with a combined sell-through rate of 87% across the series of sales. The tally was higher than the low estimate.

"Our results of the past week in Hong Kong are equivalent to the strong sales we held a year ago and an improvement on the fall of 2016, continuing the encouraging trend we have experienced so far this year," says Sotheby's CEO Tad Smith.

Source: Press Release