AT&T adds HBO to its unlimited wireless plan

In a deal between increasingly likely corporate relatives, AT&T (NYSE:T) is offering access to HBO (TWX +0.3% ) to customers of its unlimited mobile plan at no extra cost.

The Unlimited Plus plan -- which got a lower cost of $90/month in February -- now includes unlimited mobile data (throttled in speed for heavy users, after 22 GB of usage) along with a $25 credit for video services such as DirecTV and DirecTV Now.

HBO will be included as of tomorrow, bringing customers access to Game of Thrones, Veep, Silicon Valley and more.