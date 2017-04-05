Greenbrier rallies after strong Q2 report

Greenbrier (GBX +10.7% ) trades higher after topping Q2 earnings estimates by a wide margin.

Greenbrier delivered 3,900 new railcar units during the quarter and reported a backlog of 22,600 units.

"We are encouraged by the upward trend in rail traffic, order activity in our current quarter, and earnings contribution from our activities in international markets. Midway through a solid fiscal year," notes CEO William Furman.

The company issued 2017 revenue guidance with a midpoint of $2.2B vs. $2.13B consensus and EPS with a a midpoint of $3.25 to $3.75 vs. $3.46 consensus.

