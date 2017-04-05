Sling TV begins offering Showtime, adds Spanish-language nets

While AT&T is bringing HBO to its wireless customers, Sling TV (DISH +0.5% ) is charging into new territory with an offering of Showtime (NYSE:CBS) for $10/month.

That brings the premium network's eight channels to new and existing customers of the over-the-top service (home of series including Homeland, Billions, Ray Donovan and the upcoming Twin Peaks revival).

Sling also announced it was boosting Spanish-language programming by adding three networks to its "Best of Spanish TV" package: Estrella TV, Vme Kids and El Financiero/Bloomberg TV. The "Best of Spanish TV" offering is $10/month as stand-alone service, or $5/month tacked on to a Sling Orange or Blue subscription.