ESSA Pharma receives $1.2M payment from CPRIT for EPI-506 development costs

As part of the $12M grant awarded in July 2014, ESSA Pharma (EPIX) receives $1.2M from the Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) for costs associated with the ongoing Phase 1 dose escalation study of prostate cancer candidate EPI-506 and preparations for the Phase 2 dose expansion trial expected to start later this year. It is eligible to receive an additional ~$229K after completing certain filings with CPRIT.

EPI-506 targets a specific part of the androgen receptor (AR) called the N-terminal domain. The company says this novel target enables EPI-506 to overcome AR's resistance mechanisms.

