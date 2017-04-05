Sizing up restaurant sector M&A

M&A activity in the restaurant sector could slow down with major players JAB Holdings and Restaurant Brands International (QSR +0.8%) digesting pending acquisitions, notes Longbow analyst Alton Stump.
Other deals struck this year include Golden Gate's acquisition of the Bob Evans Farms (BOBE +0.4%) restaurant business and Darden Restaurants (DRI +0.2%)swallowing up Cheddar.
Nations Restaurant News' Jonathan Maze reminds that Bravo Brio Restaurant Group (BBRG +2.2%), Ruby Tuesday (RT +2.3%) and Ignite Restaurant Group (IRGT +15.1%) are also still up for sale.
Not everyone is convinced that the M&A activity is over. The list of restaurant chains showing some friskiness today include Noodles (NDLS +2.7%), Wingstop (WING +1.8%), Zoe's Kitchen (ZOES +2.6%), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE +1.9%) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB +3%).
